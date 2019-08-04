New Recipe: Strawberry Lemon Blondies

Summertime isn't always a time that makes us think about baking but every now and then there comes a recipe that is totally worth firing up the oven for. This is that recipe. I love a good blondie but I was really intrigued by the combination of flavors in this recipe. Strawberry and lemon are a PERFECT combo for a good lemonade or cocktail but this was a different idea I just had to try.

Final thoughts? This recipe is definitely a keeper and I promise you everyone will want the recipe from you! Click here to check it out!