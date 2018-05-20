Relaxing Craft Idea: DIY Zen Garden

Sometimes the week can drag a bit, and things can get stressful if you're at a desk all day. Lets face it sometimes things can get stressful AFTER work too! I got a zen garden for Christmas last year and I loved having it at home so much I really wanted to get one for work too but I didn't really want to spend the money to BUY one.

The idea of rocks and sand being a relaxing thing in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the work day might sound silly but trust me, it somehow does the trick! This simple DIY idea is just easy and budget friendly enough to get it done on a dime and just the right size for a small space! Click here for the instructions to make one yourself!