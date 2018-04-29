Rich Answers: Amy Labossiere

This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Amy Labossiere, a multidisciplinary artist, marketing entreprenuer and owner of Still Waters Bed and Breakfast Retreat Center. The two will be touching on such topics as Amy's book "Finding Still Waters: the art of conscios recovery, art speaking for you, the fire at the retreat center and what she has discovered about recovery. Music in this week's show is provided by Pink, Jill Scott and others