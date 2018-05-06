Rich Answers: Ana M. Gopoian

This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Ana M. Gopoian, Founder, Executive Director of Tri Circle inc. TriCircle, Inc. is an organization that provides resources for people and families affected by substance use disorders. Through education, research, and community engagement we are dedicated to providing the tools that build strong futures. The two will be touching on such topics as the path towards recovery, the story before the story, what started TriCircle inc. and The Walk the Walk event. Music in this week's show is provided by Alice Coltrain and others.