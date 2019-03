This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Tyhra Greaves, founder of Black Girls Rock, a multi vendor shopping event that will be held at the 224 Ecospace ar 224 Farmington Ave in Hartford. They will be touching on such topics as why the event is important, planning the event, what type of business can we expect to see and many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by various artists.