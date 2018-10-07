This week on Rich Answers
October 7, 2018
This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Jasmine Agosto of Sageseeker Productions. Sageseeker Productions collaborates with visual and performing artists to produce public experiences that inspire joy and curiosity with the community. They will be touching on such topics as how was La Sala Femme created, the experience, defining Fem and many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by various artists.