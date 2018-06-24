Rich Answers: Leah Rohati

June 24, 2018
This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Leah Rohati, Leah has been in the healthcare field since 1999 helping people of all ages, abilities, and cultures. Robin has co-founded three spiritual organizations. They will be touching on such topics as growing up, the pathway to Yoga, The Children's Yoga ER Workshop Event and many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by John Legend, The Roots, and others.

