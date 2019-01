This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Rev Lydell Brown, the chef operating officer of The Conference of Church. They will be touching on such topics as what brought him yo the C.o.C., some of the projects run through the C.o.C, the journey towards the 224 EcoSpace, and what is community organizing as well as many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by various artists.