This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Megan Freed, a founding partner of Freed Marcroft Law Firm in Hartford, CT. They will be touching on such topics as what is the Freed Marcroft Law Firm, what did she learn going through her own divorce, post judgment work and many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by Alicia Keys, Earth Wind & Fire, and others.