This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Nikki Myers. Nikki is the Founder, Co-Founder & Yoga Therapist for CITYYOGA School of Yoga and Health & The Yoga of 12 Step Recovery. The two will be touching on such topics as The impact Yoga has had on her life and what lead her to CITYYOGA. Music in this week's show is provided by John Coleman, Jessica Ready and others.