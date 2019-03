This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Pastor Erik Olsen, pastor of Church of Christ Congregational of Norfolk, CT. They will be touching on such topics as where he grew up, Austin Channing Brown's book "I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness, connecting with Rev. Best on and her Congregation and many other things. Music in this week's show is provided by various artists.