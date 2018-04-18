Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Cauliflower Schnitzel

Schnitzel is one of my favorite things to have when I go to my favorite German restaurant. If you haven't had it before its basically a meat (sometimes chicken, sometimes veal) coated in bread crumbs and lightly fried with a bit of lemon. Couldnt be simpler! However the drawback is the added fat and carbs associated with the meats sometimes.

This recipe gives you the opportunity to have something just as hearty, with a lighter twist! Cauliflower seems to be taking over everything from rice to pizza these days but its not all bad. Click here to check the recipe out, along with a great video to show you how to get it done yourself!