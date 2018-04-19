Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Grilled Shiitake And Asparagus Tacos

If you're looking for something that you can get on the table in less than a half hour you're in luck. Today's recipe will let you finally start getting that grilled flavor back into the mix as the weather (hopefully!) starts to warm up.

With just 22 minutes you can make a feast fit for any diet, these are health conscious as well as versatile (add your favorite grilled meat if you want to!). You can't go wrong with today's Savory Magazine pick, click here to check it out for yourself!