Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Pork And Cabbage Stir Fry

April 17, 2018
Leia
Honestly if you're looking for simple this recipe is IT. Just 15 minutes start to finish and you can have this hot on the table! Way better than take out because you can mix and match and add in your favorite meats and veggies yourself. 

Nothing too fancy on the ingredients list either, most of it you've probably already got in the kitchen! Click here to check out the recipe and try it for yourself! 

