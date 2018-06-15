Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Red Beans And Rice Salad

If you've ever had red beans and rice before, and it was done right, you remember. Its not the easiest dish to master although it does sound simple enough. There is a very specific mix of spices and style of cooking that one needs to master this dish.

Today's Savory Magazine recipe takes only 20 minutes to make, and its the PERFECT addition to any summer party. Simple ingredients, low cost, and you too can show all your friends how you've not only mastered red beans and rice, but you've turned that recipe on its head and made something amazing with it! Click here for the recipe!