Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Shrimp Ceviche With Watermelon

Ok stay with me on this one. When you think of Ceviche, unless you've had it before you might immediately think "ew!", I was one of those people until I tried this. To give a little detail that might help on this one lets be very clear, the shrimp in this recipe is definitely cooked ahead of time, its not a raw fish dish as I had feared. Ceviche is actually a very common dish but is often overlooked because most people think you need to have an "adventurous" palate to enjoy it. Boy how wrong I was!

The combination of creamy avocado, refreshing watermelon, the little bit of salt from the feta, and that perfect bite of shrimp make this dish a number ONE in my book. Try it for your next event and watch your guests eyes widen as they ask "what is this?"! Click here for the recipe to try it for yourself!