Space Saving Idea For Hanging Things Indoors

I'm always on the lookout for easy DIY ideas and especially ones that save money and SPACE! This idea popped up on my pinterest this week and I got to it right away! All you need is some twine or rope, and a bar! I happened to have an extra curtain rod that I wasnt using and it worked PERFECTLY for this project.

Nothing too time consuming or fancy to this one, and no need to even drag anyone else into it (those are my favorite projects, the ones you can do yourself!). There are so many different ways you can do this too. From PVC pipes to regular curtain rods. Click here to see how its done!