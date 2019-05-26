Summer Fruit Salad Recipe

Some people wait for the sunshine and the beach, and some wait for the cookouts and the tastes of summer. Me, I'm more the latter, and I've already started building my little "new recipe" collection for whenever mother nature decides to push these clouds away and give us some warmer weather! The flavors in this recipe will sound familiar but there are a few little kicker ingredients that send this one to another level.

From the peaches and blackberries to the honey and mint, this is not your ordinary fruit salad. Oh, and dont forget to add or take away a few fruits to make it your own! Click here for the recipe!