Thanksgiving Leftover Recipe: Broccoli Cheddar Soup

To this day I dont remember who gave me this idea but I will be forever thankful for it. One of the things that always bugged me about Thanksgiving leftovers is the mashed potatoes. They never reheat properly, it never really tastes the same as when they're all fresh and buttery. It seems like every OTHER part of the traditional Thanksgiving table has an post-meal purpose (turkey soup, tetrazzini, sandwiches, etc), but not the potatoes!

Well here is my recipe, I've tweaked it over the years and honestly you can mix in almost anything you like, mix and match! You could make a traditional potato soup, or if you're like me, keep adding things until you've come up with your favorite combo. It all really depends on what is left after your big dinner, here's what I usually have to work with!

INGREDIENTS::

1 or 2 big cans Chicken broth (or if you've gone ahead of yourself and are already boiling the turkey bones, use some of that!)

Leftover mashed potatoes (usually two or 3 cups does the trick, but if you've only got a little bit, try it anyway, I promise it still works!)

Chopped broccoli (you can use a 10oz frozen pack of this, or if you've got leftover broccoli use that, and yes, broccoli velveeta casserole totally blends in here, just chop it up!)

Cheddar cheese (this is according to taste, I find that a cup or two works for me, you may want more or less)

**Other fun add ins- Pearl onions, sweet potatoes, I've even heard of some people throwing a little gravy in there for flavor**

DIRECTIONS::

Bring broth to a boil in a large sauce pan, add mashed potatoes and stir until combined and smooth. Next, mix in cheese and broccoli (if you're adding pearl onions or whole diced sweet potatoes and are still looking for a smooth soup, you're gonna want to grab a blender to smooth this out) bring to a low boil and let simmer for 5 minutes, and thats it!

Honestly its THAT easy! Your Thanksgiving company will be super impressed with their black Friday lunch I promise! (try serving this soup with a toasted turkey and stuffing sandwich with leftover cranberry sauce, you'll thank me later)