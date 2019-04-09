Try It Tuesday: Cauliflower Pasta!

On this week's Try it Tuesday, Mike Stacy found something fun on his Facebook feed and decided we just HAD to try it! Ever the chef, Mike is always bringing great ideas to the table and Cali'flour Foods has come out with a new product that is sure to turn a few heads. Cauliflower and Yellow Lentil pasta.

Yes that's right just TWO ingredients and to try it you'd never guess that its packed with veggies and so much protein! Thumbs up all around for this product!

Here is the link to their website: www.califlourfoods.com/collections/pasta

