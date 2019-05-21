Try It Tuesday: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

If you've been looking for a delicious way to cut carbs here's something you DEFINITELY need to try. Mike Stacy found a company that makes a super thin pizza crust that is to die for, and its made out of cauliflower! The Cali'flour company has a whole line of products made with the most simple ingredients and if you are on the clean eating train and looking to still feel a little indulgence, this is a great option.

Now you'll need to know in advance that this will not taste like your standard pizza, but the Morning Show learned today that sometimes, that's a GOOD thing! This crust was light, cheesy, and DELICIOUS! Click here to check out their website and see what else they have to offer!