Try It Tuesday: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

This week on Try it Tuesday

May 21, 2019
Leia
Cali Flower Crust
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Try It Tuesday

If you've been looking for a delicious way to cut carbs here's something you DEFINITELY need to try. Mike Stacy found a company that makes a super thin pizza crust that is to die for, and its made out of cauliflower! The Cali'flour company has a whole line of products made with the most simple ingredients and if you are on the clean eating train and looking to still feel a little indulgence, this is a great option. 

Cali Flower Crust
Cali Flower Crust

Now you'll need to know in advance that this will not taste like your standard pizza, but the Morning Show learned today that sometimes, that's a GOOD thing! This crust was light, cheesy, and DELICIOUS! Click here to check out their website and see what else they have to offer! 

Tags: 
try it tuesday