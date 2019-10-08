Try It Tuesday: Chocolate Pizza and Dunkin's New Latte!

If you're enjoying the fall weather you're gonna love this week's Try it Tuesday! With Dunkin's latest Pumpkin Latte creation out, you know we just have to try it! Of course a nice coffee drink just isnt the same without a nice treat to go along with it. Why not a Chocolate Pizza? Not to mention that its APPLE SEASON! So of course we had to check out Dunkin's hot apple cider too!

