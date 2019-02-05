Try It Tuesday: Dill Pickle Cotton Candy

Maybe its all the football excitement but something about this time of year really brings out the whacky food combos and that seems the perfect time to try something new. This week our Morning Show tried Grandpa Joe's Pickle flavored Cotton Candy.

Now I know what you're thinking but with potato chips, cocktails, and even some perfumes getting in on the pickle hype, why not give it a try? Its the perfect gift for the pickle lover in your life! Click here to find out about ALL the flavors they have to offer, and to grab some for yourself!