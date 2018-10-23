Try it Tuesday: Dunking Buddy

If you've ever struggled with having a cookie fall apart in mid dunk, or tired of having to dip your hands into the milk to get the whole cookie dunked, have we got a product for you. The new Dunking Buddy is the thing you never knew you needed, until now!

Naturally we on the Morning Show just HAD to get our hands on these to try them for ourselves. These might just be the perfect stocking stuffer or fill in gift, great for a secret santa or grab bag too! To learn more about it or to grab one for yourself, Click here!