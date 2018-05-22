Try It Tuesday: Good Grips Grate And Slice Set

If you're always looking for a way to save space and keep things organized in the kitchen we just might have found the answer for you. The OXO Good Grips Complete Grate and Slice Set is the answer we've ALL been looking for! This handy little rectangle holds a full array of food prep items right inside, and it can hold up to 2 CUPS of whatever you're prepping! From apples and onions to cheese and butter, you're not going to believe all the things it can do. You're probably wondering how much something like this would run you but it won't break the bank either!

The whole unit is dishwasher safe, and all clicks right back together for easy compact and most importantly NEAT storage. No more struggling to dig through the drawers and cabinets to find that ONE specific grater you're looking for. This product can slice, julienne, grate, and its got convenient grips so it won't slide out from under you. Our take? WE LOVE IT! Click here to learn more about OXO products and see how you can get one for yourself!