Try it Tuesday: Halloween Junior Mints

Well its the end of August and you know what that means. Back to school, fall weather is getting closer, and Halloween! Ok ok so its a little soon but Junior Mints has come out with its Halloween version of our favorite smooth little mints and of course we had to try it.

The new mints claim to have the same great flavor, just with spooky orange colored filling instead of the standard white filling. The verdict? Not bad! These have already hit shelves so if you're itching to get into the Halloween spirit a little ahead of time, go pick up a pack today!