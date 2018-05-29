Try It Tuesday: Hands Free Phone Device

Ever faced with trying to follow a recipe video from your phone and you cant quite figure out how to prop it up? Trying to follow a tutorial out in the garage or some place where there isn't TV or table top available? How about binge watching your favorite show while lying on the beach? Well this little device might be just the thing you need for YOUR device.

With all the bluetooth and wireless technology out there sometimes a simple idea is the best answer. This gadget here cost just $5 and its really priceless! I found mine at Five Below, but they can be found at almost any store now for pretty much the same price. If you're looking for that last minute unique gift for someone, this is the thing the never knew they needed!