Try It Tuesday: The Hot Dogger

Those ads that pop up on social media will reel you in, and this product is an example of just that! After seeing a video on this odd new product of course the Morning Show had to give it a go. Mary was kind enough to order one for us so we could give it a try first!

For some, a regular hot dog bun can be a bit tough to contain once you've got the meat and toppings in place. Its also not always easy to get your condiments to disperse evenly on a standard bun. Enter the Hot Dogger. This product is designed to drill a hole in your roll of choice, and give you just enough space to fill it with everything, helping keep things contained and (hopefull) much neater! Click here to check it out for yourself!