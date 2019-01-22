Try It Tuesday: Kodiak Protein Flapjacks

If you're at that halfway through January space where you're trying to stick to your resolutions to get in shape, you're certainly not alone you know. In searching through the aisles trying to find something besides grapefruit that might make for an acceptable breakfast (after all we don't want to throw all of our calories out the window on breakfast!), I came across Kodiak Cakes.

I'm not advertising for this company, I just happened to find these while shopping and thought, well I suppose its worth a shot! As you can tell I was lingering in the pancake aisle longing for a miracle. These pancakes come in a regular box like pancake mix does, or you can get this individual cups to bring them to work, the gym, or wherever you're needing a boost of protein! Click here to learn more about these!