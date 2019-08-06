Try It Tuesday: Miller Foods BBQ Seasoning

When it comes to summer food nothing sounds better than barbecue. Whether you're slathering a rack of ribs in your favorite sauce or finding just the right combo of spices for a good dry rub, barbecue is ALWAYS a big hit. Miller Foods of Avon has come out with a BBQ Seasoning blend that is exactly what every summer dish needs!

I went with some country pork ribs and decided to try this in the oven instead of the grill and I've got to say, nothing was lost there! This would be great added to a burger mix, sprinkled on veggies, and even in a macaroni salad for a little extra kick! Click here to check it out!