Try it Tuesday: Mix Tiles

Most of us love to dream about decorating our homes with loads of beautiful pictures of family and friends. The fact is though that sometimes that idea can get expensive and making holes in the walls around the house doesn't seem like a great idea when you decide to move them! Here's where Mix Tiles comes in!

This company will take your photos and make them into beautiful framed tiles that will stick to your walls without damaging them! Mix and match, you can move them and move them again without worrying about what its doing to your walls, and all at a price most of us can afford! Click here to check out the website and see how to order some for yourself!