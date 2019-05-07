Try It Tuesday: Mother's Day Gifts That Are Sure To Leave Mom Feeling Like A Queen

This week we're exploring some new products that are just right for the stressed, tired, fancy, or just plain awesome mama in your life. Of course, these are all great for just about any of us really. Who doesn't love to feel pampered and pretty? From elegant room sprays to a rose gold smartwatch, we've got a little bit of everything for you to check out this week!

Check out the list of products we're featuring! Click on the product names to see how you can get your hands on some yourself!

Mystique Room Spray: Cleanse the space you’re in! Mer-Sea’s Mystique Room Spray is like the smell after a light rain. It’s scent is first clean and then sprinkled with lemon peel, green floral, and a touch of musk to finish.

Dionis Goat Milk Bath Bomb: A bath bomb with a twist! Dionis Pure Goat Milk Bath Bombs will leave your skin feeling extra soft and moisturized!

Luvanti Eye Serum: Powerful age defying solution for rosacea and sensitive skin. Combats allergic responses, abrasion and environmental sensitivity, protects and prevents DNA deterioration while stimulating epidermal stem cells and dermal fibroblasts. *In other words, this will leave mom feeling beautiful and spoiled rotten without ever having to leave home!*