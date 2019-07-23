Try It Tuesday: New Kitchen Hack

There's nothing like the taste of fresh herbs in food and drinks. A cool mojito, a fresh caprese salad, what's not to love? Well no one loves stripping the leaves from herbs. A time consuming and tedious task normally done by hand or if you have tried to do it quickly, it usually ends in a mess.

Allan Camp got a handy idea from his neighbor and this kitchen hack is one you'll want to save! This will save tons of time and mess from your food prep!