Try It Tuesday: New Lay's Flavors!

What will they think of next? The new Lay's flavors have finally arrived and of COURSE we had to try them! They've got everything from Dill Pickle to Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper, and tons more!

You've probably seen one or two in the grocery store and wondered to yourself, "what DOES a lobster roll flavored chip taste like?". Well, we've taken the guess work out for you and decided to try them for ourselves. If you've been itching to get your hands on a bag of ketchup or limon flavored chips, Lay's has got you covered now!