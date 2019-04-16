Try It Tuesday: Products For National Stress Awareness Day

No matter our background there is one thing we can ALL agree on, stress is EVERYWHERE. Whether its home, work, school, sometimes it seems like there's no escape from the stresses of every day life. Well this Try it Tuesday segment just so happens to fall on National Stress Awareness Day, and than means we've got some great products to share with you to help YOU manage those every day stresses.

We had the pleasure of smelling (and taking home to try) some amazing soaps from Soap Creek. The company was kind enough to send along some of their lavender eucalyptus heel butter, as well as a bath "butter bomb" and body butter! Click here to see more about those! We also had some samples of De Massey's "Let it Go" perfume. This is designed to remind us to take care of ourselves, so that we may be the best version of ourself for others! What better message to embrace as we try to let go of the stresses in our life, if only for a moment. Click here to see more about the De Massey collection!

If its your internal health you're struggling with, a great way to de-stress your insides is with Voke Superfood chewable tabs! These can help to improve your everyday focus, memory, mood and lets face it, who couldn't use some of that? Click here to learn more about these!

From body butter to bath bombs and perfumes, there are so many ways to relax and let GO of the stresses in our life. Maybe today is the right day for you to start thinking about how to do that for yourself! These products are an excellent place to start.