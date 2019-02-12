Try it Tuesday: Salad Bowl Slicer

If you're trying to eat healthy and short on time this is the gizmo for you. This handy little bowl allows you to slice all your salad veggies at the same time, and its even good for rinsing them off. If you're like me you might find yourself a bit challenged when it comes to putting together a good salad, and this really helps you right along!

We gave it a shot on Try it Tuesday and its 8 thumbs up from the Morning Show!

Click here for more information on this amazingly useful product!