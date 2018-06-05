Try It Tuesday: Shape & Store Burger Master

Summer is finally here and with it comes grilling season! Of course the main staple of any good barbecue is the burgers, and this little product is just the helper you need to get everything ready for your cookout! Not to mention, this product can also be used all year for meal prepping and portioning, freezing soups and stews, and so much more!

The benefits of the Shape & Store Burger Master are really endless, of course we just HAD to try it for ourselves here. The verdict? LOVE LOVE LOVE it! The flexible design was so easy to work with to shape and separate the burgers without too much handling of the meat (ew!) and with it being dishwasher safe, clean up couldn't be easier either! Make your burgers ahead and throw em in the fridge or freezer for when you need them, you can't lose with this one. Click here for more info and products that will make your life WAY easier, and to grab one for yourself!