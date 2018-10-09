Try it Tuesday: Sushi Bazooka

Now on to the second part of our Try it Tuesday, the Sushi Bazooka! Now ordinarily these two words dont really have any business hanging out together but in this case we just might have found the answer to making great sushi at home. This product is inexpensive, easy to use, and helps give you the skills you need to wow your guests with sushi rolls that look just as amazing as the kind you'd get in a restaurant! Click here to see how it works, and find out how to get one for yourself!

Watch Allan, Mike, Mary & Leia the Producer Try It on Facebook LIVE!