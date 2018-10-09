Try it Tuesday: Sushi Bazooka And Compostable Plates

Hosting an event can mean a lot of stress and one way to make things a LOT easier is to get paper plates. Of course usually that means a lot of waste too. Now there is a product that can help make feeding the masses much simpler, and you can still do your one thing for the environment! Compostable plates! Thanks to Preserve Compostables there are tons of products that are environmentally friendly, and still give you that little shortcut that you're looking for. Click here to check out what else they have to offer!

Now on to the second part of our Try it Tuesday, the Sushi Bazooka! Now ordinarily these two words dont really have any business hanging out together but in this case we just might have found the answer to making great sushi at home. This product is inexpensive, easy to use, and helps give you the skills you need to wow your guests with sushi rolls that look just as amazing as the kind you'd get in a restaurant! Click here to see how it works, and find out how to get one for yourself!