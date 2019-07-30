Try It Tuesday: Taste Of Blue Back

Coming up this Thursday is an event you will NOT want to miss. Its the Taste of Blue Back Square in West Hartford and it is shaping up to be quite the experience! With food from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, Balo, Rizzuto's, The Cheesecake Factory, Flora and TONS MORE!

There will be a cash bar with fun cocktails courtesy of Two Pour Guys and there's even valet parking for the event! What better way to kick off the last month of summer than with an amazing culinary experience? Click HERE for more information on the event, and give a listen below to our interview with Amy who came into the studio to let us sample a few of the goodies that will be available Thursday!