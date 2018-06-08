This Weekend At The Box Office

Something for the boys and something for the girls, something for the littles too! This weekend's new releases are an excellent addition to whats been going on in theaters so far this month!

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Mindy Khaling lead an all star cast in Oceans 8 and it looks to be the must see this weekend! If you're looking for a slightly different speed there's tons more to choose from too! Check out this weekend's new releases.

Click here to check out Ocean's 8

Click here to check out Hotel Artemis