This Weekend At The Box Office

Plenty of great movies in theaters this weekend and a handful of new ones too! Lets be honest though the real hype this weekend is for the latest Incredibles movie! Fans have been waiting patiently for a LONG time and its finally here!

Of course if thats not your speed you could always check out Tag starring Ed Helms and Jon Hamm! John Travolta and even Penelope Cruz make appearances in some of the new flicks out this weekend. There's really something for everyone. Have a look at whats new near you!

Click here to check out the Incredibles 2

Click here to check out Tag

Click here to check out Gotti