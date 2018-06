We could see a little rain this weekend and with the 4th of July just around the corner why not sieze the opportunity to kick back and relax with a great movie? The latest Jurassic Park movie is what everyone is sure to be talking about on Monday morning.

Whether you're a fan of dinosaurs or just interested in relaxing this weekend. The movie theater is the place to be! Check out the new trailer!

Click here to check out Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom