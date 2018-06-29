This weekend's new movies

This weekend's new movies

June 29, 2018
Leia
New Movies
There's action, drama, and plenty of comedy in this weekend's new releases. Uncle Drew looks to be a great way to get your belly laugh on. With Shaquille O'Neil and Chris Webber teaming up to tell the tale of an old ball player giving his skills one more chance. 

Of course if you're looking for a little more action look no further than Sicario; starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin! Whatever you're after there's a heat wave coming and there couldn't be a better excuse to beat the heat than to catch one of these great movies in theaters! Check out the latest trailers right here. 

Click here to check out Sicario

Click here to check out Uncle Drew

