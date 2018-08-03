This weekend's new movies

More new movies coming out and among them this weekend is the highly anticipated Christopher Robin movie. If your kids (or you) have been itching to see this one you might want to slide over to Movietickets.com to grab your tickets ahead of time!

Of course there are some for the more grown up tastes too, with everyone from Mila Kunis to Mandy Moore showing up in some new dramas in the movies this weekend. Check out the latest trailers!

Click here to check out Christopher Robin

Click here to check out The Darkest Minds

Click here to check out The Spy Who Dumped Me