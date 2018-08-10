This weekend's new movies

Plenty to choose from this weekend, and its all for the grown ups! From drama to action to just plain scary, this week's new releases have a little bit of everything! Jason Statham, and Adam Driver have movies that are brand new and waiting for you.

If things have been hectic and you haven't had time to catch up, you've come to the right place. Check out the latest trailers right here!

The Meg

Slenderman

Blackkklansman