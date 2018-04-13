This Weekend At The Box Office

New Movies

April 13, 2018
Action and adventure are on the menu at the movies this weekend with two new films to choose from! Dwayne Johnson delivers in Rampage, the story of a primatologist who must stop his friend gorilla, George from destroying everything in his path when a genetic experiment goes wrong. Or maybe you're looking for something more spooky like Truth or Dare! 

Whatever you're after this weekend its a great way to unwind and relax after a long week. Check out this week's new movies! 

