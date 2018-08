With all the great movies that have come out in the past few weeks, this is a great weekend to catch one of them that you've been meaning to get around to. The holiday weekend means for many an extra day off, why not kick back and relax with a good movie?

One new one this weekend, Kin stars Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid. It looks to be full of just the right amount of action and drama, click below to check out the trailer!

Click here to check out Kin