This weekend's new movies

Plenty to choose from this weekend if you're looking to check out a new movie. We will probably see some colder ranier weather and a cozy theater sounds like just the thing to beat the rainy day blues!

If you're looking for something to see with the littles you've got to go with Smallfoot, starring Channing Tatum and Zendaya. Of course if something more grown up is on your agenda you can go with the scary Hellfest, or go see Night School starring Kevin Hart for some guaranteed laughs. Catch up with all the new trailers right here!

