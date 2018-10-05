This weekend's new movies

Lots of new movies this weekend and plenty of good movies still hanging on if you have been meaning to get out and see one there's a good chance its still there for you! This weekend might get a little chilly and what better time to sneak inside and kick back with some surround sound and a recliner at the movie theater!

A Star Is Born is finally out today starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and if you're after something spookier why not check out Venom starring Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy? If you are trying to catch up on what's new, or just decide which movie is for you this weekend we've got you covered. Check out this week's new trailers!

Click here to check out A Star is Born

Click here to check out Venom